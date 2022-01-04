Browns’ Baker Mayfield Is Out Week 18 vs. Bengals

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, will miss the final game of the regular season as he’ll now undergo surgery as soon as possible to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield suffered the injury while attempting a tackle after throwing an interception in Week 2. The former number one pick was sidelined for two games as he battled through multiple injuries over the year.

Before the 2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland decided to pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option after he helped guide the Browns to their first playoff berth since the 2002 season. The Oklahoma product arguably had his best year, throwing for 3,563 yards while tossing 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Unfortunately, Mayfield couldn’t match those numbers this season as he threw for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. However, it’s certainly possible the mounting injuries led to a decline in his performance. With Mayfield coming back for another season, it makes sense for the Browns to prioritize getting him back to 100% as soon as possible.

Cleveland will close out the season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns opened as a 1.5-point favorite, but with Mayfield ruled out, the Bengals are now a three-point favorite.

