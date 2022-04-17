Browns' Baker Mayfield 'Not the Only Guy' on Panthers' List
Paul Connor
Overview
The Carolina Panthers continue their desperate search for a capable quarterback.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is “not the only guy on the list” for the Panthers.
RE Baker Mayfield: The former No. 1 overall pick is among the QB options for the Panthers, but he's not the only guy on the list. There's also the issue of Mayfield's $18.8M salary (same as Sam Darnold's). Browns would have to help. Happy Easter.
While Person did not mention any specific names, one would assume Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers is among Carolina’s options.
What seemed like a foregone conclusion following the end of last season, Garoppolo’s exit from the team has yet to materialize, as most starting quarterback vacancies around the league have been filled.
The 30-year-old was the ultimate professional in the wake of San Francisco’s decision to draft fellow quarterback Trey Lance, leading the Niners to their second NFC Championship Game in three years.
The Panthers also continue to do their homework on the incoming rookie quarterback class, visiting with the likes of Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Mississippi’s Matt Corral.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.