Browns’ Baker Mayfield to have offseason surgery, may not play in Week 18 vs. Bengals

ESPN’s Jake Trotter reports Baker Mayfield confirmed to reporters that he’d be having offseason surgery to a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Baker: “Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s best for me and my health. … I’m pretty damn beat up right now.” Baker said he’ll discuss with his agent/family whether he will play next Sunday vs. Cincy #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 4, 2022

Mayfield has been playing through the injury since the second week of the season. He also floated the possibility of not playing Week 18 against the Bengals.

The Browns lost 26-14 against the Steelers in Week 17. A game that saw Mayfield throw two interceptions and get sacked nine times. His 43 sacks are the most of his career, and his 13 interceptions are five more than the previous season.

Mayfield has also been suffering from soreness in his left foot and a right knee contusion. In addition, he’s had to wear a harness to keep his shoulder from popping out.

If Mayfield doesn’t suit up, Case Keenum will line up behind center for the Browns.

It doesn’t sound like Mayfield is very happy in Cleveland, but who is?

