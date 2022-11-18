Browns-Bills: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

There’s already been plenty of drama surrounding this Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns matchup, with the location moving to Ford Field in Detroit.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Cleveland Browns (+290) vs. Buffalo Bills (-360) Total: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)

With multiple feet of snow expected in Buffalo this weekend, the Bills and Browns have moved indoors and to Detroit. Both teams should be more comfortable in the dome, and there’s a possibility it turns into a shootout. The Browns’ primary focus has been running the ball, with Nick Chubb being a substantial difference maker, but his role may be minimized if the Bills get an early lead.

Buffalo has been hit or miss lately. They have some key injuries on defense but still have the offensive firepower to outscore their mistakes. The Browns’ aerial attack shouldn’t be much of a factor unless they’re getting blown out. Otherwise, they will utilize their strong ground game. If Jacoby Brissett has to drop back to pass more than 30 times, the Browns are probably playing catchup. Even with Buffalo’s recent struggles, they are still the Super Bowl favorite.

Josh Allen will suit up for the Bills despite an injury. Despite not being 100 percent, Allen was still effective last week. It’s hard to see the Browns keeping this matchup close, so understandably, the Bills are 7.5-point favorites. There are good things about the Browns roster, but the Bills move the football well with their quick-strike ability. Cleveland should establish their rushing attack early, but the second half will feature a heavy dose of the Bills’ offense carving up the secondary. Take Buffalo to cover the 7.5-point spread.

Best Bet: Bills -7.5 (-115)

With the Bills losing back-t0-back weeks, it’s easy to envision them making a statement. They no longer lead the AFC East and will now need to play catch up. Still, they boast the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NFL, which can do significant damage on Sunday against this Browns’ defense. Even with the Bills having a clear edge on offense, the Browns have some weapons of their own. It could be close after the first half, but the Bills have the playmakers to pull away in the second and come out on top by double digits. The total for this matchup is 49.5, making it difficult to avoid the over.

Best Bet: Over 49.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Bills 35, Browns 23