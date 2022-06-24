Browns CB Denzel Ward: "I'll be good" for Training Camp

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Cleveland Browns’ star cornerback Denzel Ward said he would “be good” for the team’s training camp.

However, Ward, who signed the richest deal for a cornerback in NFL history this offseason (five years, $100.5 million), would not confirm if those comments meant he would be on the field for the first day of practices, which are currently set for July 27.

The 25-year-old suffered a foot injury on the final day of the Browns’ minicamp, leaving Ward in a walking boot. Ward was recently at a Nike Football Skills Camp in Cleveland in which he described his injury as a “sore left foot.”

Drafted fourth overall by the Browns in 2018, Ward has yet to play an entire NFL season. However, he has proven to be one of the game’s elite corners when on the field, earning his second career Pro-Bowl berth in 2021.

