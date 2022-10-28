Browns DE Myles Garrett Did Not Practice on Friday

Garrett has seemed fine since his car crash in October but has been listed with this shoulder injury since it happened. Two missed practices in a row are notable and raise concern for his status on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Keep an eye out for any official ruling on Saturday following team practice.
In 2022, Garrett has made 20 tackles, including six sacks, while forcing two fumbles and a pass deflection in six games. If he cannot go, it will benefit a Bengals offensive line that has continued to allow Joe Burrow to get battered every week.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
The Cleveland Browns are 3.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
