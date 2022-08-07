Browns Deny RB Kareem Hunt's Trade Request

There is plenty of intrigue surrounding the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Right when the dust finally settled on the quarterback controversy, a new rift emerged with running back Kareem Hunt. According to Mary Kay Cabot, the former Pro Bowler requested a trade, which the Browns were quick to turn down.

Breaking: Kareem Hunt has asked the #Browns to trade him — and they've told him no; his best strategy would be to kill it for them this season and earn his next contract https://t.co/xt3anSzA1o — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 7, 2022

Hunt has spent the last few seasons in a workshare with Nick Chubb; however, injuries, suspensions, and effectiveness have tilted the balance in Chubb’s favor.

Hunt has started just nine games since 2019, appearing in 32 overall. In that time, the former Pro Football Writers of America Rookie of the Year has toted the ball 319 times for 1,406 yards for 4.4 yards per carry.

If the Browns change their stance, then Nick Chubb’s already elite fantasy ceiling gets even higher, although Cleveland could be wise to hang on to Hunt as this is a contract year for the 27-year-old.

The Browns are looking to bounce back from last year’s disappointing 8-9 campaign. They are heading into the upcoming season with lofty expectations with Deshaun Watson under center and their running back duo intact. FanDuel Sportsbook has Cleveland’s win total set at 8.5, with +2400 Super Bowl odds.