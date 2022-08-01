Browns' Deshaun Watson Suspended First 6 Games Of NFL Season
joecervenka
After a lengthy investigation, the decision on Deshaun Watson’s fate for the 2022 season has been handed down. The shield settled on a six-game suspension for personal conduct violations. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, there are no additional fines, and Watson will serve the punishment for the first half dozen games of the season.
Multiple women filed civil lawsuits against Watson before he settled with 23 of 24 as one suit remains active. The women, whom Watson hired for massages, accused the QB of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
Another part of the ruling by Judge Sue L. Robinson was that the former Houston Texan is only to receive massages when directed by club personnel and is not to have adverse involvement with law enforcement.
Watson’s camp mentioned on Sunday that they don’t plan on appealing as they likely heard the length of the ruling. But that does not mean this drawn-out saga is over. Roger Goodell and company can appeal the decision as they were said to be seeking a year suspension.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Watson’s 2022 MVP odds tumbled with the news. At one point, the embattled QB could be found at +2000 but now is an afterthought at +6000. The Browns Super Bowl odds also slipped and sit at +2200.
