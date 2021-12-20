Browns’ Mayfield & Keenum Remain In COVID Protocols, Mullens To Start vs. Raiders

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum could not test out of COVID protocols. They will be unavailable for Monday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

That leaves third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make his first career start as a Cleveland Brown this week. The league initially moved this matchup from Saturday to Monday in an attempt to give Mayfield, Keenum, and others a chance to return for the game, but neither of the pivots could return in time. With Cleveland’s current record at 7-6 and the Raiders sitting at 6-7, it’s a game with plenty of implications for both teams’ playoff chances.

In 19 career games, Mullens has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 4,714 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. His last start came in Week 14 with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2020.

Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.