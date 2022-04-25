Browns' Mayfield Unlikely to be Traded before NFL Draft
joecervenka
Overview
It looks like the Cleveland Browns will be stuck with Baker Mayfield for at least a few more days as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Carolina Panthers aren’t pulling the trigger before Thursday’s NFL Draft.
It’s no secret Cleveland has been trying to move Mayfield since acquiring Deshaun Watson, but interested parties have been few and far between. Carolina is certainly in the market for a game-ready signal-caller, but as Rapoport reports, they don’t want to handcuff themselves if they end up selecting a quarterback in the first round. The Panthers have the sixth overall pick but should be able to choose a good quarterback later on in the draft, so a trade-down scenario is also possible.
Matt Corral from Ole Miss, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh, Bearcat Desmond Ridder, and Malik Willis out of Liberty are some of the top options coming out of college but should be available in the second half of the first round and into the second.
FanDuel Sportsbook has some interesting odds for which of these players will be drafted in the top 32. Ridder and Corral are near the top of that option, sitting at -135.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.