Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will have a lot on his plate when they travel to take on the Cleveland Browns. Adam Schefter reports that Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are expected to be in the lineup for Week 5’s intra-conference showdown.

Browns’ DEs Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett both active today vs. Chargers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Both players missed last week’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, although Clowney hasn’t played since Week 2. Still, the duo has combined for 12 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in five combined games.

The Browns are 2-2 to start the season but sit first in the AFC North. They’ve been one of the best defensive units in the league, ranking ninth in total defense while allowing 23.8 points per game. They’ll face a stiff challenge limiting the Chargers’ offense, which has accumulated the seventh-most yards per game this season.

The return of Clowney and Garrett has shifted the betting line in the Browns’ favor. After opening as +3 underdogs, they are now down to +1.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.