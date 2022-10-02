Browns' Myles Garrett Injury Unlikely to Resolve Soon
Grant White
Listed as questionable for Week 4’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons, Myles Garrett could be weeks away from returning to his uninhibited form.
Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns defensive end was injured in a single-car crash, injuring his shoulder and knee. Although both injuries are considered minor, the shoulder injury could take up to four weeks to resolve.
Myles Garrett's shoulder injury, suffered in a single-car crash this past week, is expected to hinder the Cleveland Browns’ star for the next two to four weeks.https://t.co/8ZrV77Galg
As usual, Garrett has been a menace this season. Through the first three weeks, the former first overall pick has recorded 3.0 sacks, seven tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.
The Browns could be short three starters on the defensive line, with Jadaveon Clowney and Taven Bryan also questionable against the Falcons.
If he does miss the inter-conference matchup, look for Isaac Rochell to replace Garrett at left defensive end.
Cleveland has made the most with the least early this season, but injuries to key players on both sides of the ball could be an insurmountable deficit. Still, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Browns priced as -1.5 chalk, with the total set at 48.5.
