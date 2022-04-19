Browns Not Expecting QB Baker Mayfield at Offseason Workouts

Overview

Baker Mayfield is not likely to report to offseason workouts for the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

This is not a surprise as the Browns traded the farm for Deshaun Watson, leaving Mayfield in limbo. Since the trade, Mayfield has stated multiple times that he feels disrespected by the Browns organization and expects to be playing for another team next season.

The question is, what team will that be?

The NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are several teams that could be looking for a quarterback. It’s an unkept secret that if the Carolina Panthers don’t have a winning season this year, coach Matt Rhule will likely be unemployed. Can Pete Carroll and the Seahawks really go into this season in a tough NFC West division with Drew Lock and Geno Smith under center? Mayfield would easily be the starting QB for either of these two teams.

Why hasn’t Mayfield been traded yet?

The Browns are likely asking for too much in return, especially after giving away so much draft capital to obtain Watson. Sure, they want to recoup some of that capital in a Mayfield deal, but that won’t happen. Teams like the Panthers and Seahawks can wait until the Browns eventually release Mayfield, which they will have to do. There is no way Mayfield will still be in Cleveland when training camp starts. Just imagine the media circus that would bring.

