Browns QB Baker Mayfield Excused from Mandatory Minicamp

Unable to find a trade partner, the Cleveland Browns are permitting Baker Mayfield to stay home. According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, the Browns have excused the disgruntled quarterback from mandatory minicamp. Cleveland’s brass addressed the situation Wednesday, describing the decision as “mutual” and “best for both parties.” Mayfield’s time as the Browns starter came to an end following the club trading for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in March.

Per Trotter, “Cleveland has been unsuccessful so far in trading the former No. 1 overall pick this offseason. The Browns did discuss a Mayfield trade with the Carolina Panthers during the NFL draft but never got close to a deal, according to multiple sources. The Panthers drafted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral instead.”

Mayfield, who will earn $19 million guaranteed in 2022, is currently rehabbing after undergoing surgery on his torn left labrum.

The 27-year-old compiled a 29-30 record in his four years as Cleveland’s signal-caller, throwing 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

