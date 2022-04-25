Browns QB Baker Mayfield's Price Could Drop After NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers seem to be interested in Mayfield, but the asking price seems to be too steep for Carolina. Depending on how the NFL Draft shakes out, we could see Mayfield get traded to either team and the price could depend on whether or not they take a quarterback in the draft.
Mayfield had a disappointing 2021 season, completing 253 passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and was sacked 43 times. However, in 2020, Mayfield had a more respectable 305 completions for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and was sacked only 26 times.
Last season, the Browns finished third in the AFC North with an 8-9 record. This year’s draft is supposed to be light on quarterback talent, but there are still a lot of teams in need of one, so Mayfield’s situation is one to keep an eye on.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Travon Walker at -155 is the favorite to go first overall at the NFL Draft on Thursday.
