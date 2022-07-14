Browns QB Deshaun Watson Facing 4 to 6 Game Suspension

According to Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be dealt a four to a six-game suspension for his legal issues off the field. Watson’s 15-month-long investigation concluded in June. However, the commissioner’s office has yet to announce any discipline for the 24 civil suits of sexual misconduct filed against Watson.

Cleveland gave up a lot to acquire the 26-year-old quarterback. The Browns’ upside with Watson is tremendous, but if he is forced to miss a quarter of the season, it could significantly impact their outlook.

Cleveland Browns Betting Odds

The Browns have the third-best odds to win what should be a competitive AFC North division. However, their value at +280 on Fanduel Sportsbook hinges entirely on the length of Watson’s absence. Jacoby Brissett would be the Browns’ next option at quarterback, and given his track record, Cleveland may not win many games with him behind center. So it might be best to wait for an official announcement before backing Cleveland in the futures market.