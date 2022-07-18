Browns QB Deshaun Watson to Sue NFL if Banned for 1-Year

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson intends to sue the National Football League if he is handed a year-long suspension.

Another note: If Watson ends up incurring the full-year suspension the #NFL is seeking – either from the arbitrator or a league appeal of Robinson’s decision – I’m told his camp and the @NFLPA have already made the decision to file a lawsuit against the league in federal court. https://t.co/KdwXJjhBz3 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 18, 2022

Watson and the Browns continue to await the decision of arbitrator Sue Robinson regarding potential punishment stemming from allegations made against the quarterback of sexual assault and misconduct. While the timeline for Robinson’s ruling remains unclear, it would be surprising if a decision was not made before the start of Cleveland’s training camp, with veterans scheduled to report on July 26.

Several theories have surfaced about what a potential Watson suspension could look like, ranging from 4-6 games to one year to no punishment at all. However, the latter appears unlikely, given that more allegations arose following the Browns’ acquisition of the 27-year-old in March.

Should Watson be banned for a year, it would be a dramatic blow to the fantasy prospects of Cleveland’s offense, particularly its passing game, with wideout Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku the clear No. 1 and No. 2 options.

