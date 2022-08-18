Browns QB Deshaun Watson Will Not Play For Rest of Preseason

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in the team’s two remaining preseason games, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

#Browns Stefanski said Deshaun Watson won’t play in the final two preseason games vs. #Eagles and #Bears — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 18, 2022

This news comes just hours after the settlement between Watson and the NFL that left his suspension at 11 games for the regular season. Now that it is final, it makes sense for head coach Kevin Stefanski to want to give as many first-team reps to backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett as he prepares to be the team’s starter until Waton’s return. The Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and conclude their preseason with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 27th.

Watson is set to return in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans. The game is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but it would be no surprise to see the matchup flexed into a primetime slot.

Cleveland Browns Postseason Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently +100 to make the NFL playoffs this season on the FanDuel Sportsbook.