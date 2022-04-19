Browns QB Watson Reports for Offseason Program, Mayfield Doesn't

Overview

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports that Deshaun Watson has reported to the Cleveland Browns’ offseason program.

As expected, Deshaun Watson reported for the #Browns offseason program today, but Baker Mayfield has not. Among other things, Mayfield is still rehabbing his left shoulder surgery — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 19, 2022

However, Baker Mayfield did not report. Apparently, he is still rehabbing his left shoulder after surgery, but nothing can mend his broken heart.

It seems likely that Mayfield is done in Cleveland. Watson is the obvious starter and Mayfield has been pretty vocal in the media about his displeasure concerning the situation.

In 2021, Mayfield completed 253 passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. He also threw 13 interceptions and was sacked 43 times. By comparison, Watson didn’t play the 2021 season. However, in 2020, he threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns in 16 games. Watson only threw seven interceptions but was sacked 49 times. He also had 444 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

When it comes to football, there’s no question that Watson is superior to Mayfield, but off the field, Mayfield doesn’t carry the baggage of 22 women accusing him of sexual assault.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are +1900 to win Super Bowl LVII.