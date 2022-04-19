Browns QB Watson Reports for Offseason Program, Mayfield Doesn't

However, Baker Mayfield did not report. Apparently, he is still rehabbing his left shoulder after surgery, but nothing can mend his broken heart.
It seems likely that Mayfield is done in Cleveland. Watson is the obvious starter and Mayfield has been pretty vocal in the media about his displeasure concerning the situation.
In 2021, Mayfield completed 253 passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. He also threw 13 interceptions and was sacked 43 times. By comparison, Watson didn’t play the 2021 season. However, in 2020, he threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns in 16 games. Watson only threw seven interceptions but was sacked 49 times. He also had 444 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
When it comes to football, there’s no question that Watson is superior to Mayfield, but off the field, Mayfield doesn’t carry the baggage of 22 women accusing him of sexual assault.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.