Chubb was absent from Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions due to a foot injury, although the Browns were likely being cautious on a short week. The 26-year-old suited up in Week 15’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, rushing 21 times for 99 yards while playing a season-high 70% of the snaps.
One of the game’s most consistent backs, Chubb, is amid another productive campaign. Through 14 games, the former Georgia Bulldog has rushed for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns on 252 carries, adding 20 receptions for an additional 172 yards.
Assuming he’s active, Chubb will be matched up against a New Orleans Saints defense that has struggled to stop the run, surrendering 132.6 YPG – 23rd in the NFL. Fantasy owners should feel confident starting the four-time Pro Bowler as a rock-solid RB1 with the playoffs in full swing.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Browns as -2.5 home favorites on the spread and -154 on the moneyline.
