Browns Re-Sign Jadeveon Clowney to 1-Year $11-Million Deal
Grant White
The Cleveland Browns’ vaunted pass rush will terrorize AFC North opponents for another year. Mary Kay Cabot tweeted that the Browns agreed on a new deal with Jadeveon Clowney, bringing back the former first overall selection for a second season.
The deal is reportedly worth $11-million over one year.
#Browns have agreed to terms on a deal with Jadeveon Clowney source tells me
Clowney had a resurgent year with the Browns last season. The three-time Pro Bowler nearly matched his career-high in sacks, finishing with 9.0, 0.5 behind his previous best.
Anchored opposite of Myles Garrett, the Browns’ defensive line was part of the reason why they finished with the fifth-fewest passing yards allowed. Moreover, they ended the season with the tenth-most sacks and 11th-best sack percentage in the NFL.
It’s anyone’s guess who reigns the AFC North at the end of the season. The Browns and Baltimore Ravens are priced as co-favorites to win the division at +200, with the Cincinnati Bengals close behind at +210, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
