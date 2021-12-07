Browns TE David Njoku Placed On COVID-19 Reserve List

Njoku has started nine games for the Browns this season and has caught two touchdown passes in his last four games. The loss of him would likely mean more snaps for tight ends Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant as the Browns tend to deploy two tight ends quite often.
Njoku has made 27 receptions on 40 targets for 407 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games played this season. His status will be something to monitor in the coming days as it seems to be implicated that Njoku is vaccinated. He will need to produce two negative tests in 24 hours if he wishes to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens Vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
The Cleveland Browns are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
