Browns TE David Njoku Signs 4-Year, $56.75 Million Extension

The Cleveland Browns and tight end David Njoku have agreed upon a four-year, $56.75 million extension, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Browns and franchise tagged TE David Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a large new 4-year, $56.75M contract extension, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He gets $28M guaranteed at signing on the deal that averages $14.1875M per year, the fifth highest paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2022

This contract is a massive extension for a player who has accrued 500 plus receiving yards in only one of his five NFL seasons. The deal is a near-identical contract in terms of years and money to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who has never been below 500 receiving yards in a season and surpassed 1,000 yards in 2021. Still, Njoku will be Cleveland’s starting tight end, which is probably why this deal is so large. He is only 25 years old, which leaves plenty of room for the pass-catcher to grow.

In 2021, Njoku hauled in 36 receptions on 53 targets for 475 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 16 games.

