Browns TE David Njoku To Miss 2-5 Weeks

The Cleveland Browns will be without their talented tight end for at least the next few weeks. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, David Njoku will be out for 2-5 weeks with a high ankle sprain.
Further testing revealed that Browns’ TE David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain that will not require surgery but is expected to sideline him 2-5 weeks, per source.
Njoku is having a career year where he was on pace to smash personal bests in receiving yards and catches. On the season, the former Miami Hurricane has 34 receptions for 418 yards to go along with one touchdown.
Njoku suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The 26-year-old was seen in a walking boot and using crutches after getting hurt. Backup Harrison Bryan should get the call until Njoku is back to full health.
While the Browns have not set the league on fire without suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson, they are still hanging around in the AFC North. At 2-5, Cleveland is just two games back of the division lead shared by Baltimore and the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson is set to return for Week 13.
The Browns can gain a game on the Bengals next Monday when they host Cincinnati. FanDuel Sportsbook has Cleveland as +3-point home dogs and +140 on the moneyline.
