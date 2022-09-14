Browns to Start 2-0 for First Time Since 1993?

The Cleveland Browns are off to their first 1-0 start since 2004 following last Sunday’s 26-24 victory over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.
Looking ahead to Week 2, should the Browns defeat the New York Jets, they will begin the year 2-0 for the first time since 1993(!) – according to Profootballtalk.com. Cleveland’s head coach that season? None other than the great Bill Belichick. Yes, that’s how long it’s been for Cleveland fans.
You have to like the Browns’ chances after the Jets looked miserable on offense in their opening day loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Listed as -5.5 home favorites on the spread (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook), Cleveland should again lean heavily on All-Pro running back Nick Chubb, who gashed the Panthers’ defense for 144 yards on 22 carries. Defensively, Myles Garrett and company are likely licking their chops after seeing Baltimore’s D sack Jets QB Joe Flacco three times while adding 19 pressures.
If there was a time for bettors to have faith in the Dawg Pound, this week could be it.
