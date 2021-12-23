Browns vs. Packers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 16 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Browns vs. Packers NFL Week 16 Info

Cleveland Browns (7-7) vs. Green Bay Packers (11-3)

Date: Saturday, December 25th

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Browns vs. Packers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Browns +285 | Packers -355

Spread: Browns +7.5 (-110) | Packers -7.5 (-110)

Total:45.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Browns +8500 | Packers +450

Browns vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

Over 45.5 (-110)

Packers -7.5 (-110)

Browns vs. Packers News, Analysis, and Picks

Cleveland is still dealing with a COVID breakout, with 17 names on the reserve/COVID list. The key names still on the list include Baker Mayfield, Jadeveon Clowney, Jedrick Wills, Kareem Hunt, Ronnie Harrison, Grant Delpit, and Jarvis Landry. Four have been removed, but cornerback Greg Newsome was added on Wednesday. At practice, Myles Garrett was listed as DNP for the first two practice reports of the week. Green Bay has just two cases, but both are key players in Kenny Clark and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Aaron Jones was listed as limited for Tuesday and Wednesday at practice, while Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari were listed as DNP.

The Cleveland Browns are battling for their playoff lives and will have a tough test with the Packers on the docket. Cleveland sits in 12th place due to several tie-break scenarios, and their best chance at the postseason continues to be through the hope of catching the injury-ravaged Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. They need help either way, but losing this week could turn their playoff aspirations into an improbable dream.

Green Bay continues to roll and sits at 11-3 after reeling off three straight wins. They currently hold the first seed in the NFC and could really use the bye week for Aaron Rodgers to rest his toe and David Bakhtiari to get closer to 100%. Barring resting their players in Week 18 (which may happen for Rodgers and Bakhtiari, even if it is not a team-wide thing), the Pack has an easy enough schedule to go 14-3. Detroit is their Week 18 opponent, so the Packers can still get to that mark even if it is Jordan Love under center.

The spread for this contest sits at -7.5 on the Packers, down from the -8 it opened at. As one may expect, the majority of the public action has come in on the Packers to cover. We are not going to overanalyze this game. Cleveland continues to be depleted by COVID and will be facing a much tougher team than the Las Vegas Raiders this week. While -7.5 should cause some trepidation if the Browns were healthy, they are definitely not, so tap the Packers to cover the spread in Week 16.

The total for this contest sits at 45.5, up from the 44.5 it opened at. This season, the under is 8-6 in the Packers contests and 7-7 in Browns games. Cleveland has gone over in six of seven games against teams with winning records, while Green Bay has gone above the total in four straight. The over appears to be the sharp play for this Week 16 matchup. Cleveland does not have enough starters to slow down the Packers on offense, and if Green Bay keeps their foot on the gas, they could cover the bulk of the scoring load by themselves.

