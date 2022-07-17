Browns Will Pursue Backup to QB Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson Receives Lengthy Suspension

According to Profootballtalk’s Mike Florio, the Cleveland Browns will pursue a backup to quarterback Jacoby Brissett if current starter Deshaun Watson is suspended for a “lengthy period of time.”

Cleveland’s current third-string quarterback is Josh Dobbs, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As Florio notes, the news appears to imply the Browns do not have interest in acquiring San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the event of a Watson suspension. However, per Florio, “that may just be posturing by Cleveland. They won’t want to pay Garoppolo his full $25 million freight, and they won’t want to give the 49ers more than what the Browns got for Mayfield — a 2024 fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick. If they lose Watson for the year, the 49ers may decide to get a little greedy.”

A ruling regarding Watson’s possible punishment is expected sometime in the coming weeks.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Browns’ Super Bowl LVII odds set at +3400.