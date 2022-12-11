Browns WR Amari Cooper Will Play vs. Bengals

According to Cleveland Browns reporter Fred Greetham, wide receiver Amari Cooper will play Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

ICYMI: Amari Cooper is active for #Browns; Chase Winovich, Greedy Williams inactive https://t.co/aXRsFCNcKh via @247sports — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 11, 2022

Cooper suffered a hip injury during Thursday’s practice and did not take part in Friday’s session. While the 28-year-old will give it a go, he could be on a snap count, rendering him a potentially risky play both in season-long fantasy leagues and DFS contests.

Acquired by the Browns in a trade this past offseason, Cooper has enjoyed a successful first year in Cleveland, leading the team in catches (61), receiving yards (832), and receiving touchdowns (eight).

If the former first-rounder is indeed limited against the Bengals, fellow wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, and tight end David Njoku would see an uptick in targets. Both players have blossomed into solid fantasy options and can likely be started in a possible shootout, regardless of Cooper’s health.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Browns as +4.5 road underdogs on the spread and +184 on the moneyline.