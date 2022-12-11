BETTING Fantasy News NFL
12:41 PM, December 11, 2022

Browns WR Amari Cooper Will Play vs. Bengals

Paul Connor Paul Connor

According to Cleveland Browns reporter Fred Greetham, wide receiver Amari Cooper will play Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cooper suffered a hip injury during Thursday’s practice and did not take part in Friday’s session. While the 28-year-old will give it a go, he could be on a snap count, rendering him a potentially risky play both in season-long fantasy leagues and DFS contests.

Acquired by the Browns in a trade this past offseason, Cooper has enjoyed a successful first year in Cleveland, leading the team in catches (61), receiving yards (832), and receiving touchdowns (eight). 

If the former first-rounder is indeed limited against the Bengals, fellow wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, and tight end David Njoku would see an uptick in targets. Both players have blossomed into solid fantasy options and can likely be started in a possible shootout, regardless of Cooper’s health. 

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Browns as +4.5 road underdogs on the spread and +184 on the moneyline.