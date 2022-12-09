Buccaneers-49ers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+154) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-184) Total: 37.5 (O -105, U -115)
Following these two teams has been interesting, but for entirely different reasons. Brock Purdy is now the 49ers’ starting quarterback after entering the year as the third-string. Purdy looked competent in front of a strong 49ers offensive line when he came into action last week against the Miami Dolphins, leading them to victory.
On the other side is Tom Brady, trucking along at age 45 but without the same type of offensive success that he’s used to. The Bucs have relied on some late comebacks to emerge victorious lately and haven’t impressed on offense. It’s a trend that should continue against a solid 49ers defense. Brady gets up for games like these, but he’ll be challenged in the pocket with this 49ers’ defensive line.
San Francisco proved they could move the ball with Purdy as their signal caller, leading to some confidence. The Bucs’ defense can provide some issues, but there’s more value in the home side to cover the 3.5 points on the spread.
Best Bet: 49ers -3.5 (-104)
With the 49ers’ quarterback injuries and the Buccaneers’ offensive struggles, it’s not a shock to see this matchup having the second-lowest total of the week at 37.5. Defense is a strong suit of both teams and will be a deciding factor in this game. The Bucs can be gashed on the ground, the most significant area the 49ers will need to take advantage of to score points. As confident as Purdy looked in the pocket last week, the Bucs have players that can pressure him, so he’ll have to get the ball out at a quick rate. You should expect a defensive battle, and the low-point total is entirely warranted, so look toward the under 37.5 at -115.
