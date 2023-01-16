Buccaneers Activate C Ryan Jensen from IR, Expected to Play Monday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to welcome back a key piece of their offense, and it couldn’t come at a better time. According to ESPN.com, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play in Monday’s Wild Card matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Jensen missed the regular season after suffering a knee injury on the second day of Bucs training camp.

The 31-year-old’s return is a significant boost for a Tampa Bay offense that struggled all season, ranking 25th in points per game (18.4) and dead last in rushing yards per game (76.9). Jensen should also make life easier for star quarterback Tom Brady, who has had very little time in the pocket playing behind a banged-up offensive line.

Jensen and the Bucs will be matched up against a Cowboys defense, led by All-Pro Micah Parsons, that tied for third in the league in sacks with 54.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs as +2.5 home underdogs on the spread and +124 on the moneyline.