Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen Not Expected to Play vs. Falcons
David.Connelly1
Per Sara Walsh of NFL Network, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (knee) is not expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Asked if C Ryan Jensen's could play Sunday- Todd Bowles: "Not at this time, we'll see how the week goes." Bowles said the pro bowler is working every day, but doesn't have more of an update on his availability to return. #gobucs#nflnetwork
Jensen suffered the knee injury in July and has not seen the field this season. The return of the 2021 Pro Bowler would be massive for an offensive line that has been banged up for a fair amount of 2022. It didn’t seem likely Jensen would return this weekend, as Tampa Bay may be resting plenty of starters on Sunday with the NFC South officially clinched. There may be some hope that he will be ready for a Wild Card matchup in two weeks, whomever that will be against.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently three-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.