Buccaneers-Cardinals: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-375) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+300) Total: 39.5 (O -118, U -104)
It’s been a difficult season for Tom Brady and the Bucs, but there’s still a light at the end of the tunnel. Tampa Bay can improve their record against the lowly Arizona Cardinals, who haven’t had a lot go right for them lately. The Cardinals are set to enter this Christmas Day matchup starting their third-string quarterback, as Trace McSorley is expected to make his first career NFL start. That’s not great news for the Cardinals, knowing how good the Buccaneers’ defensive front is at generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
The Bucs are priced at -375 on the moneyline and are 7.5-point favorites on the spread. There were moments in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals where the Bucs’ offense was making progress, which is more likely against an Arizona team with only pride to play for.
It might be challenging to trust the Bucs, but the Cardinals will have a tough time moving the football. As a result, there’s some value in laying the points with the visitors, who should improve their chances of qualifying for the postseason come Sunday.
Best Bet: Buccaneers -7.5 (-110)
With the way the Cardinals’ offense has been functioning of late, the total of 39.5 shouldn’t surprise bettors. Arizona’s quarterback woes will cause the Bucs’ defense to eliminate the run and force McSorley to beat them. That’s a lot of pressure for a first career start. The Bucs haven’t shown enough on offense to expect a blowout, so there should be value in siding with the under 39.5 at -104.
