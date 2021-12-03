Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis Activated From Injured Reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis was activated off the team’s injured reserve on Friday after dealing with a calf injury, per the team’s Twitter.

Davis has not played since suffering the injury in Week 4 and is likely to return to action this Sunday as the Buccaneers travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. It’s a timely return as the team had just lost cornerback Jamel Dean to an elbow injury in this past week’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The return of Sean Murphy-Bunting a few weeks back means the secondary is finally getting healthy and may be able to field their cornerbacks at full strength in time for the postseason.

Davis had a strong 2020 season with Tampa Bay as he snagged four interceptions along with 18 pass deflections and 68 total tackles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 10.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.