Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich

Following a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shaking things up.

As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, the Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons.

The Bucs have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The team is making sweeping changes to their coaching staff following an 8-9 regular season and wildcard loss to Dallas. As many as five offensive assistants and two on defense are expected to be let go. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 19, 2023

Leftwich, who began his coaching career in Arizona, joined the Bucs as OC in 2019 upon the hiring of former head coach Bruce Arians.

Alongside star quarterback Tom Brady, Leftwich helped lead the Buccaneers to a victory in Super Bowl LV. However, after averaging 30.0 points per game last season, the Bucs’ offense regressed mightily in 2022, ranking 25th in scoring (18.4 PPG) and dead last in rushing (76.9 YPG). Monday was a particularly low point, with Tampa Bay mustering just 14 points in its wild-card playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Per Stroud, Leftwich is one of five offensive assistants the Bucs are expected to dismiss as head coach Todd Bowles prepares to assemble his own staff a year after replacing Arians.

