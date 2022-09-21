Buccaneers Place LT Josh Wells, RB Gio Bernard on Injured Reserve

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have placed left tackle Josh Wells (calf) and running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) on injured reserve.

Bucs placed T Josh Wells and RB Giovani Bernard on IR.

Signed Cole Beasley and OT Justin Skule to practice squad. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 21, 2022

Wells, filling in for injured starter Donovan Smith, exited Week 2’s contest with a calf issue and did not return. While initial reports did not deem the ailment to be long-term, the veteran will now miss at least the next four games.

Wells’s absence is potentially more troublesome news for Tampa Bay’s already banged-up offensive line. With Smith no guarantee to suit up in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, the Bucs could be forced to turn to third-stringer Brandon Walton, who took over for Wells following the latter’s injury.

Needless to say, the injuries up front are having a profound impact on Tom Brady and Tampa’s passing game, which ranks 23rd at 191.5 YPG.

As for Bernard, he has been used solely on special teams, with rookie rusher Rachaad White earning backup duties behind starter Leonard Fournette.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucs as slight -1.5 home favorites on the spread and -126 on the moneyline.