Buccaneers Place LT Josh Wells, RB Gio Bernard on Injured Reserve

Wells, filling in for injured starter Donovan Smith, exited Week 2’s contest with a calf issue and did not return. While initial reports did not deem the ailment to be long-term, the veteran will now miss at least the next four games.
Wells’s absence is potentially more troublesome news for Tampa Bay’s already banged-up offensive line. With Smith no guarantee to suit up in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, the Bucs could be forced to turn to third-stringer Brandon Walton, who took over for Wells following the latter’s injury.
Needless to say, the injuries up front are having a profound impact on Tom Brady and Tampa’s passing game, which ranks 23rd at 191.5 YPG.
