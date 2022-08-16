Buccaneers Poised for Another Super Bowl Run with Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds did an about-face when Tom Brady unretired earlier this offseason. The defending NFC South Champions went from a mid-range option up to +750, the second-best on the board. Brady is undoubtedly the catalyst on offense, but we can’t diminish the Bucs’ defense, which finished in the top half of the league in opponent points per game and total defense. The Bucs brass tinkered in the offseason, bringing in several complementary pieces and giving Tampa Bay the best chance to win with Brady.

Protecting Brady

Brady has defied every natural law by playing into his age 45 season, and protecting him is the top priority. The Buccaneers made sure of such by re-signing a couple of key players on their offensive line this past offseason. Back are Aaron Stinnie and Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen, anchoring an o-line that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league in 2021. Although an injury to Jensen casts doubt on the effectiveness of the line, Tristan Wirfs, Shaq Mason, and Donovan Smith will be ready to pick up the slack.

Extending Brady’s time in the pocket this season is analogous to milking every snap of his career. With the core nucleus surrounding him, the Bucs’ third-ranked total offense from last year will be back with a vengeance.

Proliferating Offense

As we saw last season, the run game is nothing more than a distraction from Brady’s lethal arm. Still, the pass and run games worked harmoniously, creating an irrepressible juggernaut on offense.

Mike Evans was the trophy wide receiver last year, representing the Buccaneers in the Pro Bowl and leading the team with 14 touchdowns. Chris Godwin was the Goose to Evans’s Maverick and was Brady’s favorite target despite playing fewer games than the Pro Bowler. Godwin paced the team with 127 targets, 98 receptions, 1,103 yards, and 78.8 yards per game. Evans and Godwin form one of the best receiver duos in the league and could soar even higher with Brady back at the helm.

Return of the Gronk

Long before Evans and Godwin earned a reputation for being an unstoppable tandem, Brady and Rob Gronkowski ruled over the NFL. Even in the twilight of their respective careers, the GOAT and Gronk continue to run roughshod over the league, connecting for 804 yards and six touchdowns last year. Although Brady came out of retirement, Gronkowski has not yet reversed course.

There’s a longstanding saying in the finance world, “Buy the rumor, sell the news.” If Tampa’s recent surge up the futures board is any indication, the return of Gronkowski could be closer than people realize.

BetMGM Super Bowl Insights and Analysis

The NFC is going to be a war of attrition come playoff time. Five teams are priced at +1800 or better, with the Buccaneers leading the way at +750. You’d be right for wanting to avoid one of the top options in the futures market, but you’d be wrong for dismissing the Bucs’ chances.

Brady shocked the football world, captaining Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl in 2020. A reinvigorated quarterback with young offensive talent and a well-built offensive line give the Bucs their best chance of proving naysayers wrong again.