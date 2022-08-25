Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to Start Saturday vs. Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will start in the team’s preseason Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

When asked if Tom Brady will play Saturday against the Colts, coach Todd Bowles said: “Everyone who is healthy will play.” Brady is healthy and practiced in full today, as well as Monday and Tuesday. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 25, 2022

As Laine reported, head coach Todd Bowles also stated that “everyone who is healthy will play.” Brady will be surrounded by his fellow first-teamers as he takes the field for his first preseason game of the season following his 11-day sabbatical.

The Athletic’s Greg Auman also pointed out that Brady has had at least 12 passing attempts in Week 3 of the preseason every year since 2008 except 2016 when he was serving a four-game suspension. Expect him to be out there for more than one series, especially with some new teammates in the mix like Julio Jones and Rachaad White.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.