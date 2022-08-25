Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to Start Saturday vs. Colts

As Laine reported, head coach Todd Bowles also stated that “everyone who is healthy will play.” Brady will be surrounded by his fellow first-teamers as he takes the field for his first preseason game of the season following his 11-day sabbatical.
The Athletic’s Greg Auman also pointed out that Brady has had at least 12 passing attempts in Week 3 of the preseason every year since 2008 except 2016 when he was serving a four-game suspension. Expect him to be out there for more than one series, especially with some new teammates in the mix like Julio Jones and Rachaad White.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
