Buccaneers-Ravens DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Lamar Jackson has the highest projected point total of anyone in this Thursday night showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lamar’s upside is the highest of anyone in the league and looks to be slightly under-owned compared to our optimal projections with his $17,700 multiplier price tag on DraftKings. Given that Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, and Gus Edwards are questionable and could play, they are hurt, impacting their volume in a short week. Thus, the Ravens might have no choice but to rely on Lamar more than they already do.

Tom Brady will cost you $2,700 less at the multiplier than Lamar and faces a vulnerable secondary that has allowed the seventh most passing yards per game this season. He has a well-spread-out offense that increases his optimal likelihood with various marquee and cheaper stacking options. The $2,700 advantage is beneficial with a high upside, especially if you don’t expect Brady to lose three straight games for the first time in 20 years.

Leonard Fournette has given us a reason for concern as he hasn’t been dominant while seeing his lowest snap% of the season last week. He still is very capable of eclipsing 20 carries while averaging about 5.5 targets per game. Even though his play hasn’t been promising, the volume and financial incentive are there to consider him at the multiplier.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will command the air in this one, as they combined for 28 targets in Week 7. Mike Evans would have the higher upside given his red-zone potential and vertical abilities, but at $16,500 at the multiplier, that feels to be a little too rich for our blood. Chris Godwin will cost $3,000 less and has seen double-digit targets in the three games where he has eclipsed an 80% snap share. Now fully healthy, he’ll see north of 90% the rest of the season, with hopefully the touchdowns soon following. Godwin’s financial flexibility and solidified volume edged out Evans at the multiplier.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Mark Andrews might be listed as questionable after a catch-less game, but he is one of the sport’s best red-zone threats with a 30% target share projection. The ideal showdown player, Andrews, is priced maybe a little lower than he should be at $9,200. However, given the inconsistency with Baltimore’s passing attack and that Andrews has not played all week, he’s a much safer FLEX play.

Rashod Bateman is listed as questionable but is expected to play. Only priced $600 more than Devin Duvernay, Bateman’s presence greatly minimizes Duvernay’s role, with Bateman possessing much higher yardage and touchdown potential. Finding the additional $600 is entirely worth it, as you won’t be sacrificing much ownership. DeSean Jackson, if active, could be a fun play at $2,000, as all he’ll do is run go routes and hope for a bomb.

Rachaad White is going to get more involved in this offense, according to head coach Todd Bowles and is showing leverage at $4,800. He could combine for nearly ten touches tonight and probably is your safest running back play besides Fournette.

Gus Edwards burst onto the scene last week with a 16-carry, two-touchdown game. Now at $7,600, we’re having trouble buying into his sustainability as the Ravens’ run/pass ratio was nearly three last week, and Edwards only played 23 snaps. On a short week, while being listed as questionable, you can better allocate that $7,600 in other spots.

Julio Jones, at $5,400, has the ownership advantage on his side to make him a worthy play, but we would like for him to prove he is healthy before we confidently back him. Scotty Miller could have an increased role at $3,200 as he has had at least five targets in the three games he’s seen at least 40% of snaps. Russell Gage being out and a banged-up Jones makes that 40% mark look feasible.

Cade Otton combined for 12 targets and 107 yards in the two games without Cameron Brate this season. At $5,000, the upside is evident, with Brate being ruled out. Isaiah Likely looks very enticing at $1,600, given that Mark Andrews has not played all week. Don’t rule out Josh Oliver for an increased role either at $200 after seeing 48% of snaps last week.

Two of football’s best kickers will compete tonight. Justin Tucker and Ryan Succop could provide cheap value on a slate headlined by top-end talent.