Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Playing Through Lisfranc Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had one of his best performances of the season Sunday night in Arizona, racking up 162 total yards (72 rushing, 90 receiving) as Todd Bowles’s squad squeaked out a 19-16 victory in overtime. Fournette’s effort was even more impressive, considering the 27-year-old is playing through a Lisfranc injury.

Fournette disclosed the injury in a since-deleted tweet on Monday in response to consistent barbs about his weight/playing shape, writing:

“I hate when people be on here just talking saying I’m out of shape etc. do y’all understand I’m playing with a lisfranc in my foot every week and can barely push off my foot, but through the Grace of God, I’m going to keep proving y’all wrong… #BucsWin.”

The former fourth overall pick was listed as questionable ahead of Tampa Bay’s Week 14 contest against the San Francisco 49ers with a foot issue but has been absent from the team’s injury report over the past two weeks.

Fournette and company will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a crucial matchup that could ultimately decide the NFC South Division.

