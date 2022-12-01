Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Practices Thursday

According to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was on the field for Thursday’s practice as the team prepares for Week 13’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

RB Leonard Fournette (hip) Sean Murphy-Bunting (contusion) S Mike Edwards (contusion) CB Carlton Davis, WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot) are all practicing. S Antoine Winfield Jr (ankle), S Mike Edwards, NT Vita Vea weren’t practicing during portion open media — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 1, 2022

Fournette missed last week’s contest as he continues to deal with a hip pointer suffered in Week 10’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Tampa Bay will release its injury report later in the day, where the 27-year-old will receive an official designation.

Fournette has appeared in ten games for the Bucs this season, recording 777 total yards (462 rushing, 315 receiving) and six touchdowns.

If the former fourth overall pick cannot go, Rachaad White will again handle the majority of work in the Tampa Bay backfield. White took full advantage of Fournette’s absence this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, turning 23 touches into 109 yards. Even if Fournette is active, White has earned a role in the Bucs’ offense and can be fired up as an RB2/Flex in all fantasy formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs as -3.5 home favorites on the spread and -196 on the moneyline.