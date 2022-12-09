Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Questionable for Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports.

#Buccaneers game status report vs #49ers DOUBTFUL

S Mike Edwards (hamstring)

S Antoine Winfield (ankle)

T Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee) QUESTIONABLE

RB Leonard Fournette (foot)

DT Akiem Hicks (foot)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 9, 2022

Despite head coach Todd Bowles telling reporters that Fournette should be good for Sunday, this feels notable due to Fournette’s decreasing role in the backfield. This news may hurt his fantasy value heading into Week 14 while boosting the value of rookie Rachaad White who is poised for a breakout game. Be careful slotting Fournette into your starting lineups this weekend, even if he is good to go in San Francisco.

In 2022, Fournette has 145 rushes for 511 yards and three rushing touchdowns in 11 games. He has also made 49 receptions for 347 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3.5-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with the total set at 37.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.