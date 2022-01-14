Buccaneers’ Ronald Jones OUT, Leonard Fournette “Most Questionable” Sunday Vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out running back Ronald Jones (ankle) while running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) remains “most questionable” for Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Arians says only Bucs players ruled out for Sunday are RB Ronald Jones and WR Cyril Grayson. Said Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette are the "most questionable" of the game-time decisions Sunday. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 14, 2022

Head coach Bruce Arians referred to Fournette as “most questionable” in a press conference on Friday as Auman mentioned the lead back is a part of the numerous game-time decisions for Tampa Bay heading into Sunday. The lead back suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints and went on injured reserve for the remainder of the regular season. He has been seen back on the practice field with the team since Wednesday’s activation from the IR. As for Jones, his ruling isn’t surprising as he suffered the ankle injury back in Week 17, missed the team’s season finale against the Carolina Panthers, and did not practice all week.

Fournette has accrued 249 touches for 1,266 scrimmage yards and ten total touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 8.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with a total of 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.