Buccaneers Sign FA RB Le’Veon Bell

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed free agent running back Le’Veon Bell pending a physical, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This move comes as no surprise after news dropped that Tampa Bay’s starting running back Leonard Fournette is likely to be placed on injured reserve and won’t return until the playoffs. Add in that backup running back Giovani Bernard is already on the injured reserve and it leaves Ronald Jones and Ke’Shawn Vaughn as the team’s only healthy running backs on the active roster. After a short five-game stint with the Ravens earlier this season, Bell now has an opportunity to see an immediate role out of the backfield although it’s likely that Jones will see the majority of the workload similarly to last season.

The former Pro Bowler had 31 rushing attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns during his time with Baltimore this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 11-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with the total set at 44, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.