Buccaneers Sign WR Cole Beasley

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is back in the NFL.
According to ESPN.com, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Beasley to their practice squad.
The 33-year-old, released by the Bills in March, joins a Bucs team dealing with injuries to wideouts Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) while also losing Mike Evans to a one-game suspension for his role in Sunday’s brawl against the New Orleans Saints.
Beasley appeared in 16 games for the Bills last season, hauling in 82 passes for 693 yards and a touchdown – the second straight year in which he caught 80 or more balls.
A productive receiver out of the slot, the Texas native’s presence could be an ominous sign for fellow slot man Russell Gage, who has just 41 yards through two games after signing a free agent contract worth $20 million guaranteed this offseason.
Tampa Bay battles the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, where the Bucs are currently -2.5 home favorites on the spread and -136 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
