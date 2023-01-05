Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Rise After Clinching NFC South

Even though this season hasn’t gone according to plan for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’re still alive in the Super Bowl chase after clinching the NFC South. The Bucs will head into Week 18 with nothing to play for, considering they’re already locked into the fourth seed in the NFC.

Still, many bettors wonder if Tom Brady and this Tampa Bay team have another run in them, especially considering the inexperienced quarterbacks on this side of the bracket.

BetMGM Super Bowl Line movement (Week 17, current)

Chiefs +450 to +375

+450 to +375 49ers +600 to +500

+600 to +500 Buccaneers +3000 to +2200

Does Brady have More Super Bowl Magic Left?

The Bucs are guaranteed one home playoff game in the wild-card round of the playoffs against either the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys. That will be determined by whichever team doesn’t capture the NFC East. Challenging, but Brady and company know what it takes to win it all.

After an offensive outburst against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 to put the division on ice, you have to wonder if the Bucs have found magic at the right time of year. Some bettors think so, considering Tampa Bay saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +3000 to +2200 after Week 17.

Of course, some of that has to do with them punching their ticket to the postseason, but does anyone in the NFC want to go up against the GOAT in January?

The Bucs have compiled 5.4% of tickets and 6.4% of the handle to win the Super Bowl, with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs the only teams to reach double figures in both percentages. Kansas City has also seen some slight line movement, seeing their Super Bowl odds rise from +450 to +375.

The San Francisco 49ers are likely the scariest team in the NFC right now, who’ve won nine straight games and still have an outside chance at the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage. With their continued winning ways, the 49ers have also seen their Super Bowl odds bet down from +600 to +500 after Week 17, which has them with the third-shortest odds.