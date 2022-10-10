Buccaneers Taking 'Long-Term View' With WR Julio Jones
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that the team would utilize a “long-term view” with wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
Bucs coach Todd Bowles said they are taking a long-term view when it comes to Julio Jones returning from a knee injury. “We want him fully healthy, not coming out for a week, then missing another couple of weeks. We think we have enough guys right now to weather that storm."
It hasn’t been the start the Buccaneers had hoped for with veteran wide receiver Julio Jones as he’s only played 50 snaps in the first five weeks of the season. With a plethora of talent at the position, it makes sense for Tampa not to want to rush him back from something as delicate as a knee injury, especially with the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers as the Week 6 matchup.
Jones has made four receptions in two games this season on seven targets for 76 yards. At his age, with his ailments, he’ll be one to monitor throughout the season as a regular on the injury report.
