Buccaneers TE Cade Otton Cleared for Training Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (ankle) has been fully cleared for the team’s training camp, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

This would have been bigger news if not for the Bucs signing free-agent tight end Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal on Wednesday. With Rob Gronkowski “retired”, Tampa Bay is in a win-now scramble to get a tight end with solid production that Brady can rely on within the offense. Rudolph will provide that in 2022 and Otten now may fall to as far back as third on the depth chart behind long-time Buccaneer Cameron Brate. This will be a position to keep an eye on within one of the league’s top offenses heading into the season.

In four seasons at Washington, Otten hauled in 91 receptions for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns.

