Buccaneers to Cut RB Leonard Fournette this Offseason?

Tampa Bay is currently $55 million over the projected 2023 salary cap of $225 million and has several difficult decisions ahead in a future that likely does not include star quarterback Tom Brady.
Fournette, scheduled to earn $3.5 million next season, struggled on the ground in 2022, rushing for 668 yards on 189 carries (3.5 AVG) while sharing the backfield with teammate Rachaad White. The former LSU standout remained an effective pass catcher (73 receptions) but was just Pro Football Focus’s 57th most elusive running back, tied with Denver’s Latavius Murray and the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott.
As Auman writes, “Fournette has been the team’s leading rusher, but the Bucs were dead last in the NFL in yards per game and yards per carry, so if you’re going to do that, at least don’t overpay to do that.”
If Fournette is indeed cut loose, White would have a realistic opportunity of securing an every-down role, making this situation one to watch for fantasy purposes.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.