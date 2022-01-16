Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs OUT For Remainder Of Game Vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the team’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles due to an ankle injury, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Injury update: Tristan Wirfs is now officially out for the Bucs with an ankle injury. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 16, 2022

After suffering the ankle injury and limping off the field in the first quarter, Wirfs returned to action in the second quarter for one offensive series and did not return after that as he looked clearly hurt. It’s a massive loss for Tampa Bay who is already dealing with plenty of injuries at other positions heading into this game. Wirfs is the team’s lone first-team All-Pro selection this season and was one of three players in the NFL to play every offensive snap over the last two seasons. If the Buccaneers are able to advance to the divisional round, Wirfs’s status will be something to monitor throughout the upcoming week.

NFL Live Betting On FanDuel Sportsbook

You can live bet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles plus every other NFL game all postseason long only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.