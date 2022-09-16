Buccaneers vs. Saints: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to visit the New Orleans Saints for an important Week 2 clash between NFC South foes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-146) vs. New Orleans Saints (+124) Total: 44.5 (O-110, U-110)

Week 1 ended positively for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, who each found their way to victory. These two teams are expected to duke it out for the top spot in the AFC South this year, with the Bucs as the favorites. However, this matchup has been kind to the Saints, with New Orleans winning seven of the past eight meetings.

Brady and the Bucs will be a team to watch as Sunday approaches, seeing as a lot of their wide receiver core, specifically, Julio Jones and Mike Evans, haven’t practiced this week, leading us to believe that their status could be in doubt for this contest. Chris Godwin is already expected to miss a few weeks, demonstrating how thin this group could be if either Evans or Jones cannot dress. Those would be significant losses for Brady in a matchup that he’s typically had trouble in. In addition, there are still questions about the Bucs’ offensive line, and their Week 1 performance, led by their defense, didn’t help answer those concerns.

It wasn’t perfect in Week 1 for the Saints either, needing a last-second field goal against the Atlanta Falcons to pick up the win. Another injured player to monitor is Alvin Kamara, who has yet to practice this week. Kamara plays an integral role in their ground attack, but we also could see the Saints throw the ball more this season with Jameis Winston back under center and the team boasting a much deeper wide receiver group.

The Bucs’ defense looked strong in Week 1, but you can’t ignore the Saints’ track record against them. New Orleans has a lot of value, especially considering the injury concerns surrounding the Bucs’ receivers. Side with the plus-money value of the home side here on the moneyline at +124.

Best Bet: Saints moneyline (+124)

There are more concerns surrounding the Bucs’ offense, with potentially a lack of weapons for Brady and a questionable offensive line. The future Hall of Famer was already angry with their performance in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, and things will not be easier against a tough Saints defense. However, it will be difficult for the Saints to put up points in this matchup, so expect a defensive battle and not many points. Therefore, siding with the under 44.5 makes sense at -110.

Game Pick: Saints 23, Bucs 17

Best Bet: Under 44.5 (-110)